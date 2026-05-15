District Says It Can Avoid Layoffs

District Says It Can Avoid Layoffs
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 15, 2026

The Manchester School District says it has a way to avoid employee layoffs. \

The Board of School Committee is authorizing the reallocation of nearly nine-million-dollars to avoid having to cut positions.

That money was originally part of the district’s “Phase One” project, which covers renovations to four middle schools and construction of a new Beech Street School.

The district says any future cuts will be focused on non-staffing areas like athletics, transportation and supplies.

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