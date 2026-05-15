District Says It Can Avoid Layoffs

The Manchester School District says it has a way to avoid employee layoffs. \

The Board of School Committee is authorizing the reallocation of nearly nine-million-dollars to avoid having to cut positions.

That money was originally part of the district’s “Phase One” project, which covers renovations to four middle schools and construction of a new Beech Street School.

The district says any future cuts will be focused on non-staffing areas like athletics, transportation and supplies.