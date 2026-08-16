DNC Approves ’28 Primary Calendar

DNC Approves ’28 Primary Calendar
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 16, 2026

The Democratic National Committee has picked South Carolina to lead its presidential primaries.

The party approved a list of six states to lead its early presidential contests after holding discussions at a meeting in Texas on Saturday.

South Carolina will hold the first primary on January 22nd, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia, all in February.

The new 2028 roadmap pushes Black and Latino voters to the front of the line for choosing the party’s next national leader.

The Republican Party has yet to unveil its ’28 primary calendar.

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