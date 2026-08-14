DNC To Vote On ’28 Primary Calendar

The Democratic National Committee will vote Saturday on which states will go first in the 2028 presidential primaries.

The party is expected to give South Carolina the first primary on January 22nd, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia, all in February.

New Hampshire used to have the first-in-the-nation primary but is being pushed back by the DNC behind states with more Black and Latino voters, both major constituencies in the party.

The Republican Party has yet to unveil its ’28 primary calendar.