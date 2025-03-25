Doctor allegedly tries to kill wife at Hawaii hiking trail: Police

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
March 25, 2025
Honolulu Police Department

(HONOLULU) -- A doctor is suspected of trying to kill his wife by hitting her with a rock and attempting to push her off a hiking trail in Hawaii, according to police.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, and his wife were at Pali Lookout on Oahu on Monday morning when Konig tried to push her off the trail and struck her in the head with a rock, the Honolulu Police Department said.

She was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Honolulu police issued a bulletin asking the public to help find Konig, identifying him as an attempted murder suspect.

On Monday evening, Konig was spotted near Pali Highway and arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

Charges are pending, police said.

Konig is an anesthesiologist on Maui, according to Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV.

Konig previously worked in Pittsburgh, where he was an attending anesthesiologist at a women's hospital and an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Engineering, according to his biography. Konig hasn't worked for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in over two years, a spokesperson for the medical center said.

ABC News' Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

