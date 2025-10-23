Documentary ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ coming to HBO

October 23, 2025
The John Lennon and Yoko Ono documentary One to One: John & Yoko is coming to HBO.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, will debut Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

One to One follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York's Greenwich Village in the early '70s. It culminates with the pair's 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup.

The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concerts. It also includes audio recordings the couple made of themselves when they feared the FBI was listening in on their phone.

One to One previously screened at a variety of festivals, including the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. It opened in IMAX theaters in April.

