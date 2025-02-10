‘Dog Man’ tops box office with $13.7 million in second week

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
February 10, 2025
Universal

Dog Man is number one at the box office for the second week in a row.

The animated adaptation of the children's graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, fetched $13.7 million this weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The horror flick Heart Eyes debuted at number two, with $8.5 million. The weekend’s other new release, the action comedy Love Hurts, came in at number three with $5.8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Dog Man - $13.7 million
2. Heart Eyes - $8.5 million
3. Love Hurts - $5.8 million
4. Mufasa: The Lion King - $3.9 million
5. Companion - $3.02 million
6. One of Them Days - $3 million
7. Becoming Led Zeppelin - $2.63 million
8. Flight Risk - $2.6 million
9. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $1.75 million
10. ﻿Moana 2 - $1.5 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

