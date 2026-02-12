Doggie Paddle Plunge This Weekend

Doggie Paddle Plunge This Weekend
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 12, 2026

The New Hampshire SPCA is challenging animal lovers of all ages to warm a heart and save a life this Valentine’s Day at the Doggie Paddle Plunge.

For those fearless enough to ‘freeze their tail off,  the Plunge offers both an icy thrill and the chance to warm hearts and give back, with all proceeds benefiting homeless and helpless animals.

The festivities, will take place this Saturday, February 14th at Great Island Common in New Castle.  The event on February 14th will begin in the New Castle Recreation Center at Great Island Common at 11 am with check-in, donation submissions and a hot drink and snacks before the big chill.

At noon sharp, the party heads to the beach, with Plungers running full speed ahead into the wintry waters of the Atlantic. 

Registration fees are $40 for Adult Plungers and $25 for Youth Plungers (under 18).

RELATED ARTICLES

Data Showing Passenger Totals Up At Airport

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 12, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Maye Says He’s Not Planning On Surgery

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 11, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital