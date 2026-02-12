Doggie Paddle Plunge This Weekend

The New Hampshire SPCA is challenging animal lovers of all ages to warm a heart and save a life this Valentine’s Day at the Doggie Paddle Plunge.

For those fearless enough to ‘freeze their tail off, the Plunge offers both an icy thrill and the chance to warm hearts and give back, with all proceeds benefiting homeless and helpless animals.

The festivities, will take place this Saturday, February 14th at Great Island Common in New Castle. The event on February 14th will begin in the New Castle Recreation Center at Great Island Common at 11 am with check-in, donation submissions and a hot drink and snacks before the big chill.

At noon sharp, the party heads to the beach, with Plungers running full speed ahead into the wintry waters of the Atlantic.

Registration fees are $40 for Adult Plungers and $25 for Youth Plungers (under 18).