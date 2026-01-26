DOJ charges 31, including alleged Tren de Aragua members, in ATM malware case

Alleged scammers charged with planting a malware in ATM's around the country. (DOJ)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department announced Monday it has charged 31 more individuals in a scheme that allegedly stole millions from ATMs in the United States.

Many of those charged are allegedly members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to the Justice Department. More than 50 people have been charged in the case so far.

Court documents filed in Nebraska allege that members of the group scammed ATMs by deploying a malware known as Ploutus. Members of the conspiracy allegedly recruited members of Tren de Arauga to deploy the malware in ATMs around the country.

Groups would first see if there was a law enforcement response when an ATM was tampered with and then deploy the malware through a thumb drive in a scheme that federal authorities call "jackpotting," according to the Justice Department.

The malware would issue unauthorized commands to the system and force withdrawals of cash, according to the Justice Department.

"A large ring of criminal aliens allegedly engaged in a nationwide conspiracy to enrich themselves and the TdA terrorist organization by ripping off American citizens. After committing bank robbery, fraud, and other serious crimes, they will be vigorously prosecuted and held accountable for their crimes," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said. "The Justice Department's Joint Task Force Vulcan will not stop until it completely dismantles and destroys TdA and other foreign terrorists that import chaos to America."

The case was made by the Homeland Security Task Force in coordination with state and local authorities around the country.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.