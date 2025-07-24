DOJ meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty

(WASHINGTON) -- A senior Department of Justice official is meeting with longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday in Tallahassee, Florida, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The meeting between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Maxwell is occurring in downtown Tallahassee at the U.S. attorney's office, which is located inside the federal courthouse, sources familiar with the matter said.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. She is serving her sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee.



Blanche arrived at the federal courthouse around 9 a.m. ET. He shook his head and said "no" when asked if he had anything to say ahead of his meeting with Maxwell.

Maxwell's attorneys were also seen entering the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

"We're looking forward to a productive day," David O. Markus, Maxwell's appellate lawyer, told ABC News. He declined further comment.

The Justice Department said earlier this week that the meeting between Blanche and Maxwell would occur "in the coming days."

"President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say," Blanche said in the statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on X earlier this week.

Maxwell's attorney confirmed earlier this week that they were in discussions with the government about the visit, saying in a statement that "Ghislaine will always testify truthfully."

Separately, on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena for Maxwell for a deposition to occur at the prison on Aug. 11.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein's cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny," Comer wrote in a statement Wednesday.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.