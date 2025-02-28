DOJ releases ‘first phase’ of Epstein files, including an evidence list

Kypros/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice released files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein Thursday evening.

The material released contained previously published pilot logs from the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell. The records include redactions performed by prosecutors on the case to protect the identities of potential victims. Also published is Epstein's so-called "black book" that has previously been made public.

One document never before seen is what the Justice Department is calling "Evidence List," a three-page catalog of material apparently obtained through searches of Epstein's properties in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Among the items investigators obtained, according to the document, is "one CD labelled 'girl pics nude book 4'" and a folder titled "LSJ logbook," which appears to be a reference to Epstein's private island, Little St. James.

Investigators also recovered a bag "containing one yellow envelope marked 'SK' dated 08/27/08 containing multiple smaller envelopes containing $17,115" in U.S. currency.

The date is notable because it coincides with the time Epstein was in jail in Palm Beach, Florida. SK could be a reference to one of Epstein's former associates.

The evidence list also contained dozens of recording devices, computers, hard drives and memory sticks along with "1 brown bust sculpture of female breasts," one folder containing "1 vibrator, 3 buttplugs, 1 set of cuffs, 1 dildo, 1 leash, 1 box of condoms, 1 nurse cap, 1 stethoscope."

The list also included several massage tables – one of which was wheeled into court during Maxwell's trial – numerous photo albums and pictures, including one that said "photo album of girl and Epstein" and a bag containing "1 set of copper handcuffs and whip."

Attorney General Pam Bondi had instructed FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate what she describes as an apparent withholding of investigative files related to Epstein.

In her letter to Patel, Bondi said prior to his confirmation she had requested all files related to Epstein — but late Wednesday evening was informed by "a source" that the FBI field office in New York was in possession of "thousands of pages of documents" that had not been handed over.

In recent media appearances on Fox News, Bondi has teased out the pending release of documents in the Justice Department's holdings related to its investigation of Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.