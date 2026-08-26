Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Inspires Granite State Children To Read

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Inspires Granite State Children To Read
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Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 26, 2026

Dolly Parton’s legacy will continue to live on in New Hampshire thanks to Parton’s Imagination Library.

The program sends free books by mail to children who are registered for her program from the time they are born to five-years-old.

In New Hampshire, Elkins Public Library in Canterbury is one of several libraries that has partnered with the Imagination Library.

Sixty-three Canterbury children are enrolled in Parton’s Imagination Library.

The country singer passed away on Tuesday at 80-years-old.

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