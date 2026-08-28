Dolly Parton’s ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ returning to theaters

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Andrea Tuccillo
August 28, 2026
'Steel Magnolias' actresses Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacClaine, Dolly Parton, and Daryl Hannah pose for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

If you’re looking to find a way to pay tribute to Dolly Parton this weekend, movie theaters are bringing back two of her classic films.

Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas will be returning to about 200 AMC Theatre locations nationwide starting Aug. 28. For fans in Parton’s home state of Tennessee, Regal Cinemas will also be playing the films, along with smaller chain Harkins Theaters, on Aug. 29 and 30.

The 1989 film Steel Magnolias follows the friendship of a group of women in small-town Louisiana. Parton stars as beauty salon owner Truvy Jones, alongside a cast that includes Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis.

The musical comedy The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which originally came out in 1982, stars Parton as the owner of a brothel, and Burt Reynolds as the local sheriff and her lover.

Parton died Tuesday at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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