Don Cheadle to executive produce docuseries ‘Vs. Goliath’

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Sweenie Saint-Vil
March 23, 2026
Don Cheadle attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Career Retrospective with Regina Hall at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)

Don Cheadle has joined the team for the docuseries Vs. Goliath. Deadline reports he's been tapped to executive produce the show with nonprofit The Solutions Project, which promotes climate justice.

The series, according to Deadline, "explores stories of everyday people from working-class communities across the U.S. taking bold action against the fossil fuel industry."

“The climate crisis is not just about science,” Cheadle said in a statement. “It’s about justice, courage, and the people rising up to do what’s needed. Vs. Goliath spotlights communities that are being directly hurt by fossil fuel pollution, and refuse to be invisible. The series makes these communities the heroes of the battle, and stays loyal to participant-driven storytelling. I’m honored to help amplify those voices.”

“We created Vs. Goliath to spotlight the heroes of the environmental justice movement – everyday people standing up to enormous odds," the production team added. “Having Don Cheadle join us as executive producer, with the incredible support of The Solutions Project, not only validates the urgency of this work, but also brings powerful visibility to the people and stories featured in the series.”

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