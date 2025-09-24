DOT Halts Financing For Construction 1-93 Expansion

DOT Halts Financing For Construction 1-93 Expansion
September 24, 2025

Funding for the construction phase of the long-planned I-93 and I-89 expansion between Concord and Bow is being paused.

State officials say the decision was made due to revenue constraints and escalating costs.

Parts of the project have already seen funding withdrawn.

The DOT says the project isn’t abandoned but awaits funding or reprioritization to proceed.

The 370-million-dollar project covers lane additions, exit upgrades, and repairing or replacing bridges.

