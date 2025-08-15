Dover Arrest

The Dover Police Dept last night, after a lengthy child pornography investigation, has arrested 42-year-old Nathan Johnson of Dover.

Johnson surrendered to Dover Police after detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Images, both Class A felonies.

The arrest stems from a long-term investigation that began after Dover Police received a tip from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators identified Johnson as a suspect and executed a search warrant at his Dover residence in early March to recover electronic evidence that required further analysis and investigation.

Johnson is being held in preventative detention at the Strafford County House of Corrections and is scheduled for arraignment later today.