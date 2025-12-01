Dover City Council To Hold Special Meeting For Warming Center Budget Amendment

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 1, 2025

The Dover City Council will hold a special meeting this Wednesday night at 7, to introduce a fiscal year 2026 budget amendment for the City of Dover’s portion to help fund a permanent warming center on Strafford County land in Dover.

The City Council is expected to refer the resolution to a pubic hearing and vote on it at its Wednesday, Dec. 10th  meeting.

The resolution would appropriate nearly $1.7 million dollars for the emergency warming center that the Strafford County Commissioners proposed to build at the former humane society site near the county jail.

The county would supply the land at no cost, and the tri-cities of Dover, Rochester and Somersworth would divide the estimated $3.5 million project cost in proportion to each city’s portion of the combined equalized assessed property value.

