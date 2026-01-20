Dover Fire Chief Perry Plummer Retires After 40-Year Career

Fire Chief Perry Plummer has announced his retirement from Dover Fire & Rescue, concluding a distinguished 40-year career in public safety. His service includes more than 26 years with Dover Fire & Rescue, interspersed with nearly 10 years with the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

Plummer began his fire service career with Dover Fire & Rescue in 1986, rising through the ranks and developing a leadership style grounded in professionalism, accountability and service

Beyond Dover, Plummer served as director of the New Hampshire Fire Academy, where he significantly expanded statewide fire and rescue training, increasing annual training delivery by tens of thousands of hours and strengthening professional development across New Hampshire.