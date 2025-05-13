Dover Missing Person Found Alive

Dover Missing Person Found Alive
May 13, 2025

The Dover Police Department issued a Silver Alert with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police on Monday, May 12, 2025, seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 64-year-old man who was last seen in the early morning hours of May 10, 2025.

This morning,  officers and detectives from the Dover Police Department participated in a search effort with the aid of a New Hampshire State Police canine.

During this search, 64 year old David St. Onge, was located, alive, in a thickly wooded area a short distance from his residence.

