Dover Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

The suspect entered the business through a rear door and threatened employees with a handgun before stealing cash from the business’ cash register. The suspect was last seen fleeing the business through the rear door towards the direction of the railroad tracks north of Papa Jay’s.

The handgun was not discharged during the incident, and no injuries were reported as a result of the suspect’s actions.

Officers from the Dover Police Department’s First Operations Division responded to the initial call and were later assisted by the department’s K9 unit, detectives from the Special Investigations Unit, and officers from the Rollinsford Police Department and troopers from the New Hampshire State Police.

The suspect was recorded on the store’s surveillance camera.

At around 8 a.m., Thanksgiving morning, police took Charest into custody on Mineral Park Drive in Dover.

Charest is due to be arraigned today.