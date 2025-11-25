DOVER POLICE CONDUCT SEARCH AND MAKE ARRESTS

November 25, 2025

Dover Police Chief David Terlemezian announced the arrest of two individuals as a result of an ongoing drug investigation.

This morning at 9:15, members of the Dover Police Department and the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit executed arrest warrants and a search warrant at 86 Knox Marsh Road #3 in Dover.

As part of the investigation Dover Police arrested 31 year old Stephen Reagan,  for Conspiracy for Sale of a Controlled Drug, and 34 year old Joshua Roya, for Sale of a Controlled Drug. Both charges are Class B felonies.

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

Reagan refused bail, and Roya was ordered held on preventative detention.

The two will be arraigned in Dover District Court on November 26, 2025.

As a result of evidence located during the execution of the search warrant, further charges may be forthcoming.

