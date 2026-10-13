Dover Police Seeking Public Assistance

The Dover Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and is asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved and its operator.

On October 7, 2026, at approximately 4:25 p.m., Dover Police officers responded to the intersection of Portland Avenue and Rogers Street. Investigators determined that an adult male pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing Portland Avenue in a marked crosswalk. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Dover Fire and Rescue.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a late 1990s green sedan. Detectives with the department’s Special Investigations Unit are actively working on the case.

Dover Police detectives have captured an image of the suspect vehicle from nearby surveillance footage and are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.