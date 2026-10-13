Dover Police Seeking Public Assistance

Dover Police Seeking Public Assistance
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 13, 2026

 

The Dover Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and is asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved and its operator.

On October 7, 2026, at approximately 4:25 p.m., Dover Police officers responded to the intersection of Portland Avenue and Rogers Street. Investigators determined that an adult male pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle while crossing Portland Avenue in a marked crosswalk. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Dover Fire and Rescue.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is described as a late 1990s green sedan. Detectives with the department’s Special Investigations Unit are actively working on the case.

Dover Police detectives have captured an image of the suspect vehicle from nearby surveillance footage and are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 10-13-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 13, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Senator Shaheen Says Trump Is Wrong On Russian Fuel Deal

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 13, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital