Dover Residents Urged To Conserve Water

July 15, 2025

Dover’s water operators are calling on citizens to limit their outdoor water use — especially watering lawns and other intensive irrigation — for a few more days as it fills the 4-million-gallon water tank on Garrison Hill. It may take until Thursday, July 17, to fill the tank.

The $2.88 million rehabilitation project is nearly complete. Once filled and tested, the water storage tank will be back online, expected by the end of next week.

The city is limited to 20% of its normal storage capacity with the tank offline.

In addition to limited capacity, one of the city’s water treatment facilities is dedicated to filling the Garrison Hill tank, temporarily challenging overall water production.

