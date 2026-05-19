Dover Woman Held After Wrong-Way Crash

A Dover woman accused of crashing into a NH state police cruiser while driving the wrong way on Route 101 appeared in court Monday.

Police say 21-year-old Cassandra Aldecoa was driving east in the westbound lanes early Sunday when a trooper positioned his cruiser to stop her.

The trooper has concussion-like symptoms but is otherwise okay.

Aldecoa is charged with DUI and felony reckless conduct, and a judge ordered her held in preventative detention.

A passenger in the car from Maine was also arrested.