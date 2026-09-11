Dover’s 9/11 Memorial

Dover’s 9/11 Memorial
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 11, 2026
Dover will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a remembrance ceremony and the unveiling of the city’s new permanent 9/11 memorial today at  11 a.m. in the Cocheco Mill Courtyard on Central Avenue.

The memorial was created as a permanent place for remembrance, reflection and education, honoring those killed in the attacks as well as first responders, military members, survivors and those who died in the years that followed from 9/11-related illnesses.

The memorial holds particular significance for Dover. Four people with ties to the city were killed in the attacks: Douglas Stone, a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11; Kathleen and Michael Shearer, passengers on United Airlines Flight 175; and David Scott Suarez, who was at the World Trade Center.

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