Dow soars 1,000 points as Trump claims talks held with Iran

Business News
Max Zahn, ABC News
March 23, 2026
Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2024 shows the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States. (Liu Yanan/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The Dow Jones Industrial average soared more than 1,000 points on Monday after President Donald Trump claimed "productive conversations" had been held between the United States and Iran.

The major stock indexes shed some of the morning's gains by midday as a flurry of headlines about the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran appeared to elicit volatile price fluctuations.

The peace talks -- which Iranian officials denied -- sent the price of oil plunging on Monday on hopes that negotiations could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end a weeks-long global energy shock.

The Dow surged 700 points or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.3%.

Each of the indexes remained below where it stood before the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28.

A selloff cascaded across global markets in recent weeks as stockholders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices.

Global oil prices plunged 8% on Monday after Trump made his claim about ongoing negotiations with Iran. Still, the price of oil stood above $100 a barrel, marking a steep rise since the outbreak of war.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Oil and gas prices surge as Iran escalates strikes on Gulf refineries

Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
Mar. 19, 2026
Business News

Fed holds interest rates steady in 1st move since war with Iran spiked oil prices

Max Zahn, ABC News
Mar. 18, 2026
Business News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital