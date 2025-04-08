Dozens dead, including former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, after roof collapses at Dominican Republic nightclub

Photo by FRANCESCO SPOTORNO/AFP via Getty Images

(DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) -- The death toll has continued to rise after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert.

At least 58 people were killed in the roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub, located in the capital of Santo Domingo, according to national police.

At least 160 people were injured, the Dominican civil defense said earlier.

A search-and-rescue operation was underway in the rubble following the collapse, police said.

The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to the national police. The roof collapsed within seconds, police said.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub," Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a post on social media. "We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

The deceased included former MLB player Octavio Dotel, 51, according to the Dominican Republic's minister of interior and police, Faride Raful.

The Dominican pitcher played for 13 MLB teams, including the Mets, which held a moment of silence for Dotel before their game on Tuesday.

"We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel," the Mets said in a social media post. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

Dotel was part of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees in June 2003, a team he would play for three years later.

Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez was also among those killed, according to national police and Abinader's office. She was the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, who shared a statement from the Cruz Martinez family on social media that said her "legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts."

Many families gathered at the scene looking for their loved ones who were inside the club, according to DJ Shakirax, who was at the nightclub and shared videos from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, police said.

There was a fire in 2023 that damaged part of the nightclub, authorities said.

