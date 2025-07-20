Dozens of Palestinians killed while seeking aid, Gaza health officials say

(ZIKIM, Israel.) At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to get access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 150 people were injured, Gaza health officials said.

The majority of those killed were gathered near the Zikim border between Gaza and Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said a review is ongoing. In a statement, it said that its troops fired near crowds "in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them," though it wasn't specific. The IDF added that it was aware of reports of casualties but said that a "preliminary review indicates that the reported number of casualties does not align with existing information."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.