Dozens of Palestinians killed while seeking aid, Gaza health officials say

World News
Patrick Reevell and David Brennan, ABC News
July 20, 2025

(ZIKIM, Israel.) At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to get access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 150 people were injured, Gaza health officials said.

The majority of those killed were gathered near the Zikim border between Gaza and Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said a review is ongoing. In a statement, it said that its troops fired near crowds "in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them," though it wasn't specific. The IDF added that it was aware of reports of casualties but said that a "preliminary review indicates that the reported number of casualties does not align with existing information."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukrainian drones attack Moscow as Zelenskyy suggests fresh ceasefire talks

David Brennan, ABC News
Jul. 20, 2025
World News

Russia attacks Ukraine with more than 300 drones and missiles overnight

Morgan Winsor and Nataliia Popova, ABC News
Jul. 19, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital