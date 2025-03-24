Drake Bell, Josh Peck on the abuse on ‘Drake and Josh’ set: ‘The monster was there’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 24, 2025
Jordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

It's a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter's podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children's TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there," Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, 'Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'" Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side ... it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck's interview with Bell will drop Thursday.   

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary

Mason Leib
Mar. 24, 2025
Entertainment News

John Lithgow doesn’t think playing Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ series will be that hard a job

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 24, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital