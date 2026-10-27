Driver Arrested After Multi-Town Pursuit

Driver Arrested After Multi-Town Pursuit
MaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 27, 2026

A 42-year-old Hampton man faces multiple charges after a multi-town pursuit Saturday night that ended in Manchester.

NH State Police said Andrew Mcinnes was clocked at over 100 miles per hour on I-95 in Hampton.

The chase continued on Route 101 and I-293 before ending shortly before midnight when Mcinnes hit a guardrail, stopped, and tried to flee on foot.

Charges range from aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and disorderly conduct, to disobeying an officer and resisting arrest.

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