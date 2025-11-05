Driver in custody after striking pedestrians in France, interior minister says

mphotoi/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A driver was taken into custody after allegedly striking and injuring several pedestrians and cyclists in southwestern France, the interior minister said.

"An investigation has been opened," Laurent Nunez, the minister, said in French on social media. "At the request of the prime minister, I am heading to the scene."

The strikes appeared to have been along a "route" through Saint Pierre and Dolus, two villages about 4 miles apart on the island of Oleron, Nunez said.

Two of those who were struck were in serious condition and three others were injured, he added.

Details about the driver and the vehicle were not immediately released.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.