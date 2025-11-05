Driver in custody after striking pedestrians in France, interior minister says

World News
Guy Davies and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
November 5, 2025
mphotoi/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- A driver was taken into custody after allegedly striking and injuring several pedestrians and cyclists in southwestern France, the interior minister said.

"An investigation has been opened," Laurent Nunez, the minister, said in French on social media. "At the request of the prime minister, I am heading to the scene."

The strikes appeared to have been along a "route" through Saint Pierre and Dolus, two villages about 4 miles apart on the island of Oleron, Nunez said.

Two of those who were struck were in serious condition and three others were injured, he added.

Details about the driver and the vehicle were not immediately released.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Worker trapped for 11 hours after collapse of medieval tower in central Rome

Bill Hutchinson and Phoebe Natanson, ABC News
Nov. 3, 2025
World News

32-year-old suspect arrested in stabbing of multiple people on UK train: Police

Victoria Beaule, Jack Moore, David Brennan, and Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Nov. 3, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital