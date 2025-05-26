Driver strikes pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade: Police

Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

(LIVERPOOL) -- A driver struck pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday, police said, as hundreds of thousands had gathered at a parade celebrating the Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League soccer title.

The vehicle collided with "a number of pedestrians on Water Street" just after 6 p.m. local time, Merseyside Police said.

The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old British man has been arrested, according to police.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision," Merseyside Police said in an update while asking the public "not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight's incident."

Police also asked people to send related footage to them and "not to share distressing content online."

Emergency personnel are at the scene, authorities said. Police did not have details on any injuries in the collision.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "shocking."

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling -- my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," Starmer said in a statement. "I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

The Liverpool Football Club said it is in contact with police regarding the incident, which occurred toward the end of the parade.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident," the club said in a statement. "We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

