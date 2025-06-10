Drivers Being Warned About Ongoing Scam

Drivers Being Warned About Ongoing Scam
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 10, 2025

The NH  State Attorney General’s office is warning drivers about an ongoing scam.

People are getting text messages claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles saying they have an outstanding traffic fine and if they do not pay, their vehicle registration and driver’s license will be suspended.

These messages also contain a link to click on that people should not use because it may put their personal information at risk.

Anyone who gets one of these messages is urged to delete it.

