Drought Conditions In NH

September 12, 2025

New Hampshire is very dry. Almost 90-percent of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Below normal rainfall and above average temperatures has caused low stream flows and decreasing groundwater levels.

As a result some communities have imposed water use restrictions.

Lebanon residents are being urged to limit their water use due to ongoing drought conditions.

Under current restrictions, even-numbered homes can use water outdoors on even days and odd-numbered homes can use water outside on odd dates.

The restriction for lawns and gardens is also in place during daytime hours.

