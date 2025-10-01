Drought Conditions Still Getting Worse Statewide

Ongoing drought conditions that have affected New Hampshire for weeks are continuing to worsen.

Currently, over 32-percent of New Hampshire is experiencing an extreme drought, which is the highest percentage ever recorded since the U.S. Drought Monitor was created in 2000.

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has already issued a ban on things such as the use of campfires, brush burning and the use of charcoal grills to try and prevent wildfires.

Several water systems and municipalities are also under water-use restrictions.