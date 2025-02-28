Drug Bust In Dover

February 28, 2025

According to Dover Police, 52-year-old Michael Duvall, a resident of the Downtown Dover Inn, has been arrested and charged with seven felonies after an investigation into narcotics distribution.

Dover police said 200 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl, 170 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, psilocybin-infused candies, a large quantity of marijuana, brass knuckles and a handgun were seized from his room.

Duvall is being held in preventive detention at the Strafford County jail.

Police said Duvall had an active arrest warrant for three counts of possession of a controlled drug stemming from an incident in August 2024.

Photo Courtesy of Dover Police

