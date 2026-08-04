Drug Raid In Claremont Results In 4 Arrests

Drug Raid In Claremont Results In 4 Arrests
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 4, 2026

Multiple people are in custody after a drug raid at a house in Claremont.

Four people were arrested and over 100 grams of drugs, including crack and fentanyl, were seized from the home on Twistback Road.

Police believe the house might have been used in part of an operation to cut, package and distribute drugs.

Twenty-six year old Dillon Cutting and 30-year-old Skye Redmond are among the suspects and are facing several charges, including possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute.

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