Drug Related Deaths In NH Down

A new study, released today by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, shows that drug-related deaths in New Hampshire dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade.

In 2024, 287 Granite Staters died from drug-related causes, according to the study. That’s down from a peak of 490 deaths in 2017.

83.6% of the drug-related deaths in New Hampshire last year involved opioids.

The study found that drug-related deaths declined by 33.4% between 2023 and 2024, marking the sharpest single-year decline in at least a decade.

In 2015, New Hampshire had the second highest drug-related fatality rate in the U.S.

By 2024, that rate had fallen to the lowest in New England and below the national average.