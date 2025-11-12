‘Dune: Prophecy’ season 2 begins production, adds three to cast

Emily Watson stars in 'Dune: Prophecy' season 1. (Attila Szvacsek/HBO)

Dune: Prophecy season 2 has officially started production, and its brought some new faces along for the ride.

HBO Max has announced that the second season of the drama series set in the same universe as Denis Villeneuve's Dune films has starting filming. The streaming service has also announced new cast members Tom Hollander, Ashley Walters and Indira Varma have joined for the sophomore season.

"Keep the spice flowing," HBO Max captioned an Instagram video of the cast on set of the new season. "#DuneProphecy Season 2 is in production with new cast members Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander."

The eight-episode second season comes from showrunner Alison Schapker and will film in Hungary, Jordan and Spain.

Season 1 of the series took place 10,000 year before Paul Atreides' ascension. It followed two "Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," according to its official logline.

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten and Tessa Bonham Jones are all returning for season 2.

