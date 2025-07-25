Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remembers Hulk Hogan, calling him ‘a childhood hero’

Hulk Hogan and The Rock at Wrestlemania X8 (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is paying tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday, according to Clearwater, Florida, police and WWE. He was 71.

On Friday, Johnson, also a professional wrestler and actor, took to Instagram to remember Hogan, calling him "a childhood hero" to millions of little kids, including him.

Johnson also recalled the moment that Hogan gifted him a headband as a kid after Johnson had returned the one he caught from Hogan in the crowd at Madison Square Garden in 1984.

"You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband, and if it weren't for me, you'd have no way of getting that exact one made again," Johnson wrote. "You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift."

He continued, "A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a 'thanks kid'. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy."

Johnson also recalled the moment he faced off with Hogan at Wrestlemania X8 in 2002. While Johnson won the match and Hogan passed him the torch that night, the actor said that Hogan "drew the house."

"You sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way to becoming the greatest of all time," he said. "From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever, thank you for the house, brother… thank you, for the house."

Johnson was among the many celebrities and figures in the wrestling world who shared tributes to Hogan on social media following Hogan's death.

