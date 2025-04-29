Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 29, 2025
Cheryl Dunn

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson steps back into the ring in the official trailer for The Smashing Machine.

A24 released the trailer for Benny Safdie's upcoming biopic on Tuesday. Johnson stars as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the sports biopic that tells the story of the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter. The trailer shows off how the former-wrestler-turned-actor wears a wig and prosthetic makeup in the film to fully transform into Kerr.

This movie marks Safdie's solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote the films Uncut Gems and Good Time.

"Winning is the best feeling there is. It's 40,000 people in there cheering you on," Johnson's Mark says in the trailer. "There's no other high like it in the world."

Emily Blunt costars as Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples. This film marks the duo's second collaboration after the 2021 film Jungle Cruise. Johnson and Blunt are also set to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in an upcoming Hawaiian crime thriller to be directed by Martin Scorsese.

Kerr fought from the years 1997 to 2009. He won four ADCC World Championships over the course of his career. His life was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary, which was also titled The Smashing Machine, in reference to Kerr's nickname.

Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk also star in the upcoming film.

The Smashing Machine smashes into theaters on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in ‘Overcompensating’ trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 29, 2025
CHREntertainment NewsHot AC

In brief: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital