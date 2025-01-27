Eagles rookie Will Shipley calls 1st NFL touchdown ‘a dream come true’ ahead of 1st Super Bowl

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley shined on Championship Sunday, forcing an impressive fumble for the birds on a kickoff, followed by his first career touchdown in the final scoring drive of the team's decisive victory over the Washington Commanders to secure the team's spot in Super Bowl LIX.



The 22-year-old from North Carolina joined "Good Morning America" live on Monday after the Eagles' victory and said "it's crazy" knowing he's Super Bowl bound.



"So many emotions come with it. It's been a dream of mine since I knew what football was," he said. "So to actually be here and to be going down to New Orleans here in a couple weeks and have an opportunity to do so is just unbelievable."



The Clemson star was the Eagles' 127th overall pick in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft and has since recorded 82 rushing yards, 30 rushing attempts, 4 receptions on 35 yards with one force fumble and a touchdown in 16 games.



"It was an awesome opportunity. We take a lot of pride in special teams -- I was just trying to get a hat on him, get a shoulder pad on him, and just try to get him down or slow him down any way," Shipley said of the moment before he forced Commanders kick returner Jeremy McNichols to fumble the ball on the return that set up the Eagles on the 25-yard line with 1 minute and 36 seconds to go in the first half.



"It ended up working out where the shoulder pad went right on the football and it came loose. I felt it hit my leg so I was looking down trying to grab it and get it, but it got kicked backwards to Kenny Gainwell," Shipley said, referring to his teammate, who he said "was able to pick it up and we were able to score again before halftime and then get the ball after half."



Shipley added, "I think it kind of gave us that momentum back and gave us the ability to carry it into the second half."



With a commanding lead in the fourth quarter, Shipley had the final scoring play of the night under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field, finalizing the NFC Championship win and notching his first-ever NFL touchdown.



"It's just a dream come true, you know? And to do it in the NFC championship with my teammates and guys that I love... Saquon [Barkley], that's someone I look up to and someone that has taken me under his wing since I got drafted to this organization. I just couldn't be more thankful, couldn't be more blessed, and just to be able to share that with my teammates, my coaches, my friends and family who were able to come watch the game, is a special moment, one that I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.