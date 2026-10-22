Early Morning Crash Results In A Fatality

Early Morning Crash Results In A Fatality
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 22, 2026

An early morning crash on Interstate 93 in the Northbound lane in Windham has resulted in a fatality.

A man has now been confirmed dead as a result of today’s motor vehicle crash which closed down three lanes near Exit 3.

Officials received a call just before 6 this morning about a vehicle fire with an unconscious person inside.

Windham and Salem Police and Fire found the vehicle in the center lane and heavily damaged.

State Police said they found the lone occupant unconscious and in traumatic arrest.

The male patient was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

All lanes have since reopened.

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