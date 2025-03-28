Early Spring Winter Storm On The Way

Early Spring Winter Storm On The Way
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 28, 2025

An early spring winter type storm will bring snow, a wintry mix and rain to New Hampshire this weekend.

A winter storm watch has been posted for most of central and northern New Hampshire, including Coos, Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap and Strafford counties.

The storm system arrives late tonight.

The precipitation will initially fall as snow for the northern half of the region late tonight into tomorrow morning. In southern spots, a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain could mix in with rain or a few snowflakes.

Roads could be slippery in areas north and west of Concord, especially Saturday morning and afternoon.

An accumulation of several inches of snow is possible for the White Mountains and Great North Woods on Saturday before the precipitation switches to wintry mix and rain as temperatures warm.

