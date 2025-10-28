Early UNH Presidential Poll Released

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is the early favorite for president with Granite State Democrats according to a new poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Buttigieg got 19-percent, California Governor Gavin Newsom polled second with 15-percent and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez third at 14-percent.

On the Republican side, Vice President JD Vance with 51-percent, is far ahead of other potential GOP primary candidates.

The poll conducted earlier this month has a margin of error of two-point-five percent.