Early UNH Presidential Poll Released

Early UNH Presidential Poll Released
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 28, 2025

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is the early favorite for president with Granite State Democrats according to a new poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Buttigieg got 19-percent, California Governor Gavin Newsom polled second with 15-percent and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez third at 14-percent.

On the Republican side, Vice President JD Vance with 51-percent, is far ahead of other potential GOP primary candidates.

The poll conducted earlier this month has a margin of error of two-point-five percent.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH DMV Transitioning To Appointment-Based System

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 28, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

NH News Briefs 10-28-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 28, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital