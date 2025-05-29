Eddie Murphy confirms he and Martin Lawrence are now in-laws

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
May 29, 2025
Chris Haston/WBTV

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are officially part of the same family.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric Murphy married Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Page Lawrence about "two weeks ago" in an intimate church ceremony.

“Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie Murphy said.

The actor said the couple decided to skip the extravagant ceremony in favor of a smaller wedding.

"We're in-laws," Eddie Murphy said of Martin Lawerence. "He don't have to pay for the big wedding now."

Eddie Murphy said the wedding was so small, in fact, he wasn't even in attendance at the ceremony.

“They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing," Eddie Murphy said. "So I think we'll have a big party or something."

Hudson asked Eddie Murphy if he would be interested in another film collaboration with his new in-law.

"There's a bunch of ideas that we have," Eddie Murphy said. "[It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World] is an old movie from the '60s that I want to remake and do with all funniest, like, a who's who of Black comics. That's what I want to do. And, of course, Martin would be in that."

Eric Murphy proposed to Jasmin Page Lawrence on Nov. 27, 2024. The pair revealed their engagement in a video shared to Instagram.

"We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter," Jasmin wrote in the caption of the couple's collaborated post. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Peacock reveals ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 cast

Mary Pat Thompson
May. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

Original ‘Hamilton’ cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance

Andrea Tuccillo
May. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital