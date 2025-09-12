Ego Nwodim exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51

Mary Pat Thompson
September 12, 2025
Another Saturday Night Live cast member is exiting the show.

Ego Nwodim has announced her decision to leave the late-night comedy sketch series ahead of its upcoming season 51. The comedian shared the decision to her Instagram on Friday.

"The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL," Nwodim wrote. "I am immensely grateful to Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship."

Nwodim said being on the stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center week after week "taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always."

"Now invite me to your weddings please!!!" she ended her statement.

Four other SNL cast members are also not returning for season 51. Heidi GardnerDevon WalkerMichael Longfellow and Emil Wakim have all departed the cast ahead of the new season.

New cast members include Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneKam Patterson and Veronika SlowikowskaPlease Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall has also joined the show's cast. The sketch comedy trio will be split up, with Martin Herlihy on the SNL writing staff and John Higgins departing the show.

Many celebrities sent Nwodim love in the comment section of her announcement post. Former SNL cast member Cecily Strong wrote, "I just texted you but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and a total joy to get to work with you. One of the best to ever do it." SNL cast member Chloe Fineman echoed that statement, writing, "One of the best to ever do it my friend. GOAT."  

SNL season 51 premieres Oct. 4 on NBC.

