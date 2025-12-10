Eileen Higgins, after win in runoff race, set to be Miami’s 1st female mayor, 1st Democrat in almost 3 decades

Miami Mayoral-elect Eileen Higgins speaks to supporters as she celebrates her victory at her election night party held at the Miami Women's Club on December 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(MIAMI) -- Eileen Higgins, the Democratic former Miami-Dade county commissioner set to become Miami's next mayor after prevailing in Tuesday night’s runoff election, achieved political milestones for the city with her victory.

Higgins will become the city's first woman to serve as mayor. She also flipped the position in the major Florida city to Democratic control after it was in Republican or independent hands for almost three decades.

"Tonight, our city chose a new direction," Higgins told supporters on Tuesday night.

The win marks another win for Democrats after a spate of election victories in November and a closer-than-expected special congressional election in Tennessee earlier this month.

She prevailed in the majority-Hispanic city amid concerns among Democrats over losing support among Latino voters in last year's elections.

Higgins, in an interview with ABC News on Monday, said that she has served a Republican-leaning district for years as a "proud Democrat" and that she knows she could only win if Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike turn out for her.

But that does not mean she would check her Democratic affiliation at the door.

"People know I serve in a nonpartisan race, but I bring my Democratic values with me. ... I'm proud to be a Democrat, but the people here know I'm going to serve everybody. I always have and I always will," Higgins told ABC News.

One of her main focuses was on affordability, particularly as it pertains to housing, building on an issue that has been top of mind for voters nationwide in many polls and one that Democratic candidates, such as New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, honed in on in their own races.

She also campaigned on improving public transit and infrastructure, which ties into one area where she believes she will be able to work with the White House. Asked if there's anywhere she can see herself collaborating or working with the Trump administration, Higgins said she has worked with senior administration officials across both of President Donald Trump's terms, particularly on infrastructure.

"And I think we can find areas where we can collaborate together. ... when it comes to things that matter to our community, I'm open to working with anyone on any party, and I have a proven track record of working with whoever's in the White House, both during President Trump's first term, his second term, and then, of course, working well with President Biden when he was president as well," Higgins said.

Asked about where she might clash with the president or advocate for a different approach, Higgins said, "For me, the treatment of immigrants is front and center."

She brought up how a significant amount of Miami-Dade County residents are immigrants covered under Temporary Protected Status, a program meant to safeguard immigrants from some countries from deportations. The administration has repeatedly attempted to end protections for immigrants enrolled in the program, including Venezuelans, claiming it is no longer in the national interest to continue offering protections..

"The federal government has said they are going to remove protections for all of those people, and they just have done that for Venezuelans. I fear for the economy of Florida, should that happen. And I hope and will continue to advocate for change in direction so that we can move forward as one of the strongest economies in the world," Higgins said.

She faced off against Republican candidate and former City Manager Emilio Gonzales. While the race was technically nonpartisan, campaigning fell along partisan lines to an extent.

The national Democratic Party also lent Higgins support by making calls and recruiting volunteers. Trump, meanwhile, posted on social media on Sunday, "Vote for Republican Gonzalez. He is FANTASTIC!"

The election also came after a judge ruled earlier this year that city officials could not push elections back to 2026 without voter approval, after the Miami city council voted, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez signed off, on canceling November's elections and holding them in 2026 instead.

They had argued the alignment with statewide elections would lower costs and increase turnout, but the decision was met with pushback for being done via ordinance rather than a vote from the public.

Gonzales, who had sued the mayor and council, told ABC affiliate ABC Miami on Tuesday night, "Listen, I feel great. I have to feel great. Obviously I don't like the result, but you know what? Bigger issue: we had an election. Six months ago, we weren't sure we were going to have an election ... we need to all do everything we can to make sure that [Higgins] succeeds, because if she succeeds, our city will succeed."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.