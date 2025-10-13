Elation for families of living hostages, while those of deceased decry delay

People sing songs and cheer in Hostages Square, after it was announced that all living hostages had been released and arrived back in Israel on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- The families of the living hostages released by Hamas are reacting following their release from captivity after being held for over two years.

As part of a monumental Gaza ceasefire agreement, seven hostages -- Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel and Guy Gilboa-Dalal -- were the first return home to Israel.

The family of Omri Miran released a statement on Monday after he was handed over to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

"After more than 700 long, painful, and agonizing days, Omri will finally receive from Roni and Alma a healing embrace," Miran's family said of his two little girls, ages 2 and 4. "We want to thank the people of Israel from the bottom of our hearts for standing by us in the darkest hours and on days when this moment seemed like a distant and impossible wish. This moment, today, is not a personal victory but a victory of an entire people."

"We also want to express our deep gratitude to the security forces and the heroic IDF soldiers. We are at the beginning of a complex and challenging, yet moving, journey of recovery.," the statement continued. "We remain committed to the struggle -- until the last hostage returns, and until the complete recovery of our beloved country. May Omri's return mark the beginning of this recovery and the unity of our people."

Eitan Mor’s family also released a statement, saying “this is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."

“In praise and thanksgiving to God, we are happy to announce that our Eitan is home! Our beloved Eitan, how we waited for you, how we waited to see you finally after two years. We saw you for the last time today, on Hoshana Rabbah, two years ago, and we embrace you today back into the family,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Hostage Families Forum says they have learned that only 4 of the 28 bodies of hostages still believed to be in Gaza will be returned on Monday and are accusing Hamas of violating the deal, saying "we expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice."

"The hostage families were shocked and dismayed to learn that only 4 bodies of deceased hostages will be returned today, out of 28 held by Hamas," the statement said. "This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas. We expect Israel’s government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice.

"The families of the deceased hostages are enduring especially difficult days filled with deep sorrow," the statement continued. "We will not abandon any hostage. The mediators must enforce the agreement’s terms and ensure Hamas pays a price for this violation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

