Election Day 2025

Several New Hampshire communities will be holding municipal elections today. Mayoral races are at the top of the ticket in many New Hampshire cities.

In Manchester, Republican Mayor Jay Ruais is facing a challenge from Democrat Jessica Spillers and write-in candidate Rich Girard.

Elections are also taking place in cities such as Nashua, Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover, Somersworth, Berlin, Concord, Claremont, Keene and Laconia. Most polls are open until 7pm.

Voters in Concord, Nashua, Laconia, Keene and Portsmouth will decide whether to allow social districts in their cities. The districts are places where adults can consume alcohol in designated public areas, walking between different bars and restaurants. The districts are allowed under a new state law signed in July.

Mainers will decide the fate of two statewide referendums.

If passed, Question One would require photo ID at the polls and make several changes to absentee voting. Question Two is asking voters if they want to approve a red flag law that would make it easier for police and family members to get guns away from individuals who are considered a threat to themselves or others.

Polls in Maine are open until 8pm.