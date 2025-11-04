Election Day 2025

Election Day 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
November 4, 2025

Several New Hampshire communities will be holding municipal elections today. Mayoral races are at the top of the ticket in many New Hampshire cities.

In Manchester, Republican Mayor Jay Ruais is facing a challenge from Democrat Jessica Spillers and write-in candidate Rich Girard.

Elections are also taking place in cities such as Nashua, Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover, Somersworth, Berlin, Concord, Claremont, Keene and Laconia. Most polls are open until 7pm.

Voters in Concord, Nashua, Laconia, Keene and Portsmouth will decide whether to allow social districts in their cities. The districts are places where adults can consume alcohol in designated public areas, walking between different bars and restaurants. The districts are allowed under a new state law signed in July.

Mainers will decide the fate of two statewide referendums.

If passed, Question One would require photo ID at the polls and make several changes to absentee voting. Question Two is asking voters if they want to approve a red flag law that would make it easier for police and family members to get guns away from individuals who are considered a threat to themselves or others.

Polls in Maine are open until 8pm.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Alex Bregman Opts Out

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Wind Advisory Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Nov. 4, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital