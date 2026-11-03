Election Day Update 2026

New Hampshire and Maine voters are heading to the polls today for the mid-term general elections, casting ballots in the races for governor, U.S. Senate and both congressional districts.

At the national level, voters will decide the balance of power in both chambers of Congress.

Voters in every New Hampshire town and city will be voting on a ballot question that, if passed, would put their local school districts under a tax cap. The question needs a 60% majority to pass. Each city or town votes separately for their own school district.

Polling place closing times vary across the state of NH. Some polls close at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., while the last polling places close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line when polls close will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

All polls in Maine are open until 8pm by state law.